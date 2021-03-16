WOODBINE – A severely autistic man was badly bruised while at the Woodbine Developmental Center, according to his father, who believes it was the result of an assault or beating.
Lou Berman Sr. believes his son, Lou Berman Jr., received the injuries between Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, 2020, while he was at the center, where he lived for most of that year. He is now staying with his father.
The son is non-verbal, unable to express what happened to him. Berman Sr. showed images of his son with extensive bruises along his backside and down his legs.
The injuries occurred while restrictions related to Covid drastically curtailed visitation, so Berman could not see his son for some time, he said, in a recent interview.
“They had to be isolated, alone,” he said. “All they know is they don’t see their families anymore. How could they understand?”
Berman expressed frustration with the center and the response he’s received from officials.
“If the (expletive) police don’t want to do their job and the people at Woodbine don’t want to do their job, then Lou Berman will,” he said. “You’re not going to beat my kid like an animal, and you think I’m going to do nothing? They don’t know me.”
Berman told his son’s story through social media and his website, louiesvoice.com, where he discussed issues relating to his son’s condition for several years and sought to raise awareness about autism.
He said he offered a $10,000 reward for information about who was responsible for his son’s injuries.
Little information about an official investigation is available. Berman said he went to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office to report the incident.
Officials with the prosecutor’s office said the matter was referred to the Human Services Police Force, which is responsible for police operations within facilities run by the state Department of Human Services (DHS), including psychiatric hospitals and developmental centers.
Woodbine falls under the jurisdiction of the New Jersey State Police, which has barracks near the center. A state police spokesman found no report of an assault at the school. He, too, said any report and subsequent investigation would be the responsibility of the Human Services police.
A sergeant with the Human Services police said the organization could not comment on an active investigation. When questioned further, he said that was not confirmation that there was an active investigation underway at Woodbine and said further questions should be taken to a DHS spokesman.
“The department cannot comment on specific cases, but investigates all allegations of wrongdoing. The health and safety of the people under our care is always a top priority,” responded Tom Hester, with the DHS, to an emailed inquiry about the incident. He did not specifically confirm an incident in December.
No one from the developmental center was able to comment when contacted about the accusations.
“That is under investigation and we’re not at liberty to discuss it,” said someone with the center administration, who declined to be identified.
According to Hester, if there is an allegation of a serious incident, including abuse, neglect, or exploitation of those receiving services through the DHS, the department’s office of investigation will conduct an independent civil investigation.
In some cases, that office will work with law enforcement agencies, including local law enforcement, state police, or the Human Services police, depending on the nature of the allegation and where it took place.
“DHS civil investigations involve interviews and a thorough review of all available evidence and information,” Hester said.
Berman suspects a coverup and indicated he planned to pursue legal action, but the attorney he hired to address the matter did not respond to requests for an interview for this story.
According to Berman, this was not the first time his son showed signs of injury. At one point, he said, he was told that his son injured himself, and that he had to be restrained because of seizures.
“Louie doesn’t get seizures,” he said, adding his son has also never struck himself or otherwise self-injured, to Berman's knowledge.
A change in state guidelines allowed for more at-home support, Berman said, which allowed his son to live with him in Mullica Hill, in Gloucester County, since December 2020.
“It hasn’t been easy, but he hasn’t been bruised. He hasn’t been mistreated. He hasn’t been injured,” Berman said. “This guy’s surrounded by a lot of love right now.”
Still, as Berman describes it, his son is physically strong, with little self-control.
“That’s not to say we don’t have our rough spots. We do,” he said. “I feel like I have my son back.”
Berman's son has been in congregate-care facilities for years.
“I was a single dad 10 years ago. I went through a divorce, and I took custody of my son. I had to navigate this whole road with a severely challenged son,” he said, adding he decided his son would do better in a congregate-care facility when his daughter came to live with him.
“His behaviors were extreme,” Berman said.
Over that time, Berman said his son was in three facilities and received bruises and other signs of injury at each.
He also alleged signs of neglect in other facilities before he went to Woodbine, including a severe diaper rash.
According to Berman, those years have left a mark.
“It’s as if the mistreatment he suffered is almost expected by him, which is sick,” Berman said.
