Department of Health Encourages Residents to Make Vaccinations a Priority
MALVERN, Pa. - As part of the president’s National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated against Covid by July 4, select ACME Pharmacies in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and New York will hold extended hours on Friday evenings in June.  

According to a release, the Court House location is included in the list of locations. 

Beginning June 11, the pharmacy will be open an extra two hours, until 10 p.m., to conduct special vaccine clinics. The extended hours will help ensure that those with less flexible work hours have the opportunity to get vaccinated at times convenient to them.  

No appointment is necessary. 

