WASHINGTON - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to New Jersey to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms and snowstorms from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.
According to a release, federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm and snowstorm in Cape May, Morris, Ocean, Sussex and Warren counties.
In addition, federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis for snow removal for a continuous 48-hour period during or proximate to the incident period in Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Claude Hyacinthe has been named the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.