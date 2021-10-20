BEESLEY'S POINT - The grand opening ceremony of the newly designed and constructed Beesley’s Point Park was held at 11 a.m. Oct. 19. The project was created and funded in partnership with Upper Township and the county, via the Cape May County Open Spaces Program.
According to a county release, the design inspiration for the park is the county’s Creative Placemaking Plan, which provides robust guidelines for public spaces funded through the Open Spaces Program. Creative placemaking uses materials, patterns, colors, and other aesthetic elements inspired by the county’s rich, natural and cultural history.
“Beesley’s Point is uniquely suited as a showcase for our creative placemaking initiative, and for celebrating the accomplishments that result from strong public partnerships,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Will Morey. “The new multi-use path over the Great Egg Harbor Bay and the vista of this site from the Parkway bridge makes the park an iconic gateway into the cape and creates a memorable impression with high-quality public spaces and a wealth of recreational amenities and opportunities to explore.”
In addition, the park now offers a modern boardwalk area, with shade pergola, newly paved parking, landscaping, lighting, and a picnic shelter, with a rooftop observation area that allows visitors to have a unique view of the Great Egg Harbor Bay and its watercraft and wildlife.
Peter Lomax, who chairs the Cape May County Open Spaces Board, stated, “One of the primary drivers of the Creative Placemaking Plan is to develop a brand identity and visual awareness for accessible parks throughout the county and to develop recognition of the investment by county taxpayers in these public lands. The Beesley’s Point Park makes this plan a reality and serves as a demonstration site for the program. It is truly rewarding to see the design and amenities that embody the spirit of land preservation in the county and help to showcase such a beautiful and historically significant site.”
The Beesley’s Point Park was recreated as a collaborative partnership with Upper Township that has resulted in completely renewed space designed for public access, both visual and physical, to the coastal environment. Through the use of innovative design and nature-inspired improvements, the new park can be enjoyed by people of all ages, abilities, and interests for many years to come.
“What better way to introduce the beauty and scenery of Cape May County than through our Beesley’s Point Park, a gateway for beachgoers, boaters, anglers, pedestrians and cyclists,” stated
Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo. “Working through a close partnership with Cape May County Open Space, Cape May County commissioners and the Township of Upper, we have collectively created a recreational showpiece will be enjoyed year-round. Whether by jet ski or paddleboard, fishing boat or boogie board, bicycle, wheelchair, or sneakers, this park is made accessible to the many who cherish this scenic treasure.”