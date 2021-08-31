East Lynne Theater Logo.jpg

CAPE MAY - The East Lynne Theater Company, in Cape May, along with other venues in New Jersey, implemented Covid-related mandates. 

The theater will require guests to either provide proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or a negative test result, according to a release from the New Jersey Theater Alliance. The mandate comes as the nation continues its conflict with the virus's delta variant, which is responsible for growing case numbers.  

The alliance also said that its members participating in its "Opening Night, Opening Right" campaign vow to continue taking extra precautions, such as mask mandates, sanitization stations, disinfecting procedures, and flexible ticket policies for those who develop Covid-related symptoms.  

The new campaign launched after live performances through the state were withheld for over one year, the alliance said. 

