OCEAN CITY - Gillian's Wonderland Pier, on Ocean City's Boardwalk, won't be auctioned after all.
The amusement park March 30 announced it's pairing with the Icona hotel chain's owners to enhance the amusement park, The Press of Atlantic City reports.
“We are thrilled that the Mita family is joining us in continuing the great tradition of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City landmark,” stated park owner and Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, in a news release.
Reports that the Cape May County sheriff ordered the park to be put up for auction through a court order surfaced earlier this year, after it was said Gillian and his wife, who co-owns the park with him, defaulted on $8 million in loans for the property.
Gillian said he secured financing for the property, and it would not be put up for auction, according to the Press' report.
