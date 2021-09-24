MAYS LANDING - As part of its broader strategic effort to better serve customers and modernize the local energy grid serving South Jersey, Atlantic City Electric is planning reliability upgrades in Cape May, in an effort to reduce the frequency and duration of outages by creating a stronger and more resilient energy grid, further enhancing service reliability for local customers and visitors to the region.
According to a release issued by the company, construction is expected to begin in October 2021 and be completed by May 2023. The Cape May Substation Reliability Project will modernize the company's existing substation, on Elmira Street, in Cape May. This substation serves more than 7,100 customers and is critical to customer reliability in Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point.
The new, state-of-the-art facility will also have increased capabilities to reduce the impacts of severe storms, leading to fewer storm-related outages.
If residents have questions or would like additional information, they can contact Atlantic City Electric, at 609-909-3930, or cmsubreliability@exeloncorp.com. The company also has a dedicated project webpage, atlanticcityelectric.com/reliability, where customers can find out more about this project.