VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department is following the recommendation of the national organizers of National Night Out and postponing the event until the first Tuesday of October, which is Oct. 6.

According to a release, the Lower Township Police Department understands the importance of this event to the community and at the same time realizes the need to ensure the safety of all its citizens.

Stay tuned to Nixle and/or the township's Facebook page as details of the October Event are released. 

