Nov. 15-21:
Covid
The number of Covid cases has moderated in the last month. The county has gone six consecutive weeks with less than 200 new cases per week.
In September and early October, it was routinely the case that the number of individuals with active infections was above 400. Since mid-October, those numbers have consistently been below 200 per week.
The county’s Nov. 19 report showed 121 new cases in the previous week, 191 individuals with active cases and no new Covid fatalities. The virus is still with us, but the transmission rates have moderated, and the county is averaging about 17 new cases per day.
Vaccine front
The New Jersey Covid dashboard reports that 59,995 Cape May County residents are fully vaccinated. Those numbers should expand now that everyone from 5 years old and older is now eligible for the initial vaccine.
Those 18 and older are now able to get a booster shot, which was, until this week, reserved only for seniors 65 and older. State records say that 15,160 county residents have already had the booster shot, which comes to about 25% of all those fully vaccinated.
Covid-related assistance ends
The application period for both rental assistance programs and utility relief for those impacted by the pandemic will end Dec. 15. Those who need assistance are urged to file their applications.
The county announced new grant and loan programs available to small businesses that suffered economic loss due to the pandemic.
Economic Development
The Southern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on economic development efforts in Cape May County. While recognizing the importance of hospitality and tourism to the county, the discussion focused on efforts to diversify the economy, with a special emphasis on aviation-related businesses.
Great Migration
Also, up for discussion were ways in which the county could benefit from what has been called the great Covid migration from urban areas to suburban and even rural environments. Ironically, just as those discussions were occurring, the U.S. Census Bureau announced new figures that showed the proportion of people who moved in the past year fell to its lowest level in 73 years. On the large scale, there may have been no great migration during the pandemic.
Census figures are often presented on a large canvas. Here, in Cape May County, there is evidence that many people came to buy homes and those with second homes stayed in them longer. Evidence from the Federal Reserve System was released this week showing Cape May County had the highest year-over-year increase in home prices in the state.
Look to the Sky
NASA scientists have asked for help finding rocks that may have come to Earth from a passing meteor fall that may have occurred in the Court House and Sea Isle City area Nov. 13. Those who missed the fireball traveling from east to west in the sky may still have enjoyed the partial lunar eclipse that was visible in the area Nov. 19.
Police Misconduct
Many residents in Cape May County are justly proud of the job local police departments do. Yet, recently, cases of police misconduct have been hitting the news with too much frequency.
Most recently this week, the county prosecutor announced the arrest of a West Wildwood police officer charged with burglary. This comes just weeks after two Lower Township officers were charged with the theft of bicycles in Cape May.
Just two months prior to the October arrest of the Lower Township officers, the prosecutor announced the arrest of a sergeant in the Middle Township Police Department for alleged witness tampering.
Plans and Money
The county is nearing completion of its comprehensive plan intended to inform and guide land use decisions that are largely made at the municipal level. The plan is on the county Planning Board website and is still open for public comment.
Meanwhile, in Washington, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill became law, with New Jersey’s senators saying it will, at a minimum, bring $12.3 billion in infrastructure funding to state projects.
New information from the U.S. Department of Transportation suggests that the Garden State may be the recipient of even more formula-driven funding over and above the $12.3 billion.
The state Department of Environmental Protection announced $45 million in low-interest loans available for counties and municipalities for dam rehabilitation projects; $5 million of the total will have a broader use in funding flood mitigation and resiliency efforts.
Happenings
A rezoning ordinance in Stone Harbor again failed to come up for an adoption vote when last-minute documentation was filed with the borough clerk. The level of opposition to the measure may impact the nature of the final vote likely in December.
Lower Township is dealing with some aggressive coyotes. Council is investigating.
Cape May Council appointed Michael Yeager to temporarily fill the seat vacated when Christopher Bezaire resigned. The seat will be open in the November 2022 election with the winner then able to complete the remaining time on Bezaire’s term.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced that the mean center of the county’s population based on 2020 census figures is in Middle Township, not far from the county complex on Moore Road.
In Wildwood, demolitions continue on a stretch of Pacific Avenue with the ultimate goal being a housing complex for foreign students who work in the city during the summer.
Stone Harbor voted to increase the price of its 2022 beach tags. What is not known yet is if neighboring Avalon will follow suit. The towns have a reciprocal agreement that allows their beach tags to be accepted anywhere on the island.
Fifty-two condo units across seven buildings in Ocean City are getting federal funds to lift the buildings to avoid persistent flooding problems.
Two Middle Township patrolmen shared a deployment in Afghanistan. Now home, the officers have presented a flag flown during a combat mission to the municipality’s police department.
Spout Off of the Week
Middle Township - Create an American supply chain by supporting friends, neighbors, community and country. Buy goods and services locally this holiday. Gift the work of local artisans. Give a music, swimming, sewing or cooking class. Present an experience – concert, weekend, meal, camp, fishing excursion. Shop a thrift store. Create something to give. Provide a service – lawn cutting, shopping, baby-sitting, car detailing. Only buy items made in the USA. Keep America happy working.
