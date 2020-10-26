Get ‘The Wrap’ in your inbox every Monday by signing up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
Oct. 19-25:
COVID-19 Cases Surge
Cape May County may be ready to share in the surge of COVID-19 cases across New Jersey. The county reported 75 confirmed infections this week, the highest total since May.
With Gov. Phil Murphy in quarantine, New Jersey saw almost 9,000 new cases this week, three weeks after the state was consistently below 5,000 cases a week. Until this week, the county remained distant from rising state numbers.
The state is also seeing rising hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections. While the death rate remains lower than it was in the spring, hospitalizations are higher than they were in months. This trend has not yet impacted the county, where Cape Regional Medical Center reports two patients with the virus, as of Oct. 23.
As municipalities continue to deal with lost revenues related to the pandemic, the state provided additional flexibility by allowing towns to spread those lost revenues or unexpected expenses over the next five budget years rather than run deficits this year. The caution is that the money must be repaid and will impact those future budgets.
A new grant will help the county Health Department expand testing services for COVID-19 infections.
Election Nears
The election is a week away, and candidates are active in attempts to sway voters. A major difference impacting campaign strategy this year is the massive number of voters across the nation, state, and county who have cast their ballots.
Two polls conducted by Stockton University suggest that racism and social justice issues, along with pandemic response policies are central issues on the minds of many residents.
The Cape May County Clerk’s office said that over 70,000 ballots were sent to prospective voters. National numbers show that the response surpassed the total volume of 2016 mail-in ballots cast.
The state Attorney General issued guidance to local law enforcement to ensure that voters can cast their ballots on Election Day without fear of intimidation.
In the age of COVID-19, boat and car parades substitute for in-person gatherings, but they do not lack enthusiasm.
An Upper Township official resigned over sexually suggestive Facebook posts concerning Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Crime Returns
Crime never takes a vacation, but it was less visible during the height of the pandemic, when lockdown policies forced residents into their homes, and most businesses closed.
Evidence that the police are continuously busy can be seen in the sheer number of calls responded to in any given week. Lower Township saw the weekly police report, ending Oct. 4, in which Lower Township police responded to 96 calls per day.
An investigation broke up a mob-related methamphetamine sale, in Marmora. In Wildwood, police intervention during a dispute on New Jersey Avenue ended with two arrests for methamphetamine and heroin possession, as well as the presence of prohibited weapons, spring-assisted knives.
Middle Township police were called to a school soccer field where a dead body was found in a port-a-potty. The initial investigation does not suggest foul play.
A South Dennis man was indicted for sexual assault of a minor in connection with a state grand jury case involving sex trafficking.
Always training for the unexpected, the county’s Regional Urban Search and Rescue Team completed a 40-hour training exercise at the Police Academy.
County, Municipalities Have Active Fall
Middle Township decided it could wait no longer to finalize its master plan reexamination. The municipality was delaying in the hopes that restrictions on indoor gatherings would be relaxed. The decision is to use the large, indoor space at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center Nov. 10.
The municipality also provided a status report on its project to bring potable water to Del Haven.
An ethics violations case against West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox is advancing, with final hearings to be held in December and January. Fox is on November’s ballot for reelection.
The county announced a December opening of a Veterans Administration (VA) clinic, in Rio Grande. County veterans waited a long time for additional VA medical services close to home.
Meanwhile, the county’s Tech Village, at the Cape May County Airport, has a new company moving in, expanding the redevelopment of the airport as a technology hub.
Cape May is close to meeting the requirements for 'Class 4' status in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Rating System. Each step in class ranking gains property owners an additional 5% flood insurance premium reduction.
The city also took steps to add 10,000 acres of vacant land to its recreation and open space inventory, a move that helps ensure the land will not be used for future development.
A contract was awarded for beach replenishment, as part of the Lower Cape May Meadows-Cape May Point project.
Woodbine is seeking $400,000 in grant support for water infrastructure improvements.
The state announced $14 million in funds for workforce development programs. The county encouraged businesses affected by the pandemic to apply for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Phase 3 Grant Program.
And…
The Herald continued its series of the life and impact of Carl McIntire, dealing with his economic impact on Cape May and the legacy of his political activities.
Wildwood Crest native Frank Vogel is head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA champions. The 47-year-old coach reached heights that only the select few in his profession achieved.
Ørsted, a Danish company, held a virtual conference to inform county residents of plans for the wind farm being constructed off New Jersey’s coast.