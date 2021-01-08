To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - An important step toward “making our community healthy and safe” was taken with the first Covid vaccine doses being administered at long-term care (LTC) facilities across the county.
CVS Pharmacy Dec. 30, 2020, arrived at the United Methodist Communities (UMC) at The Shores, in Ocean City, and administered the first of the two-part Pfizer vaccine to 24 health care residents and 44 health care staff at the facility.
Seventy-three of 79 residents at Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Court House, received their first dose of the vaccine Jan. 5, along with 25 of about 125 staff.
These LTC facilities, along with others across the county and state, will be receiving the vaccine through the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CVS and Walgreens to facilitate onsite Covid vaccination services.
Walgreens and CVS work directly with the facilities to schedule vaccinations, and more than 530 facilities were scheduled to receive their first vaccines, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).
The elderly population has a much higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization, or death from Covid, thus contributing to the disproportionate effect the pandemic had on LTC residents, according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
Forty percent (http://bit.ly/3bekXUd) of all Covid-related deaths in the U.S. occurred in LTC facilities.
Currently, vaccines are available to those in the state who are in Phase 1A, which includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, as well as residents and staff of long-term congregate settings.
The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of the adult population - or 4.7 million adults - within six months. The state was awarded over 400,000 Covid vaccines in December, according to the DOH. Over 100,000 doses of the vaccine were administered statewide since it became available.
Residents and associates at The Shores completed comment cards after receiving the vaccine, which were displayed on a facility bulletin board, according to staff.
“Among these, some read, ‘grateful and hopeful’, ‘blessed’ and ‘better days are coming,’ noted Jan Carrato, communications and public relations director, UMC.
“UMC is pleased that New Jersey has made the right decision and included long-term care residents and staff as a top priority for vaccination in our state,” she said. “While the vaccine is not a panacea, it is an important step towards making our community healthy and safe. After nine long months, it is a ray of hope for many of our residents.”
CVS Pharmacy staff set up the clinic, according to Carrato, for those health care/skilled nursing residents and associates working in that area to get the vaccine Dec. 30 room-by-room. They will return Jan. 20 to administer the second dose and offer the first dose to assisted living, memory support, or other care levels.
“I am not aware of any vaccine shortage or persons who desired the vaccine and did not have the opportunity to get it,” she said. “CVS is following the phases set up and decided by the DOH. Any health care resident who did not get the first vaccine can get their first dose Jan. 20.”
The Shores has five staff members with positive Covid cases, but no residents with positive cases, as of Jan. 4, according to Carrato. Since the pandemic began, in March, 54 staff and 68 residents tested positive; there have been 11 deaths. The facility has 230 total staff, with 153 residents living there.
“As with any immunization, residents or their health care power of attorney who elected to participate signed a consent form,” Carrato said. “Everyone received educational information, including FAQs. All were advised to consult with their doctors if they had any particular concerns.”
At Crest Haven, consent from residents who are their own representatives and from the responsible party of those who require assistance was obtained before the vaccinations were given by CVS.
“We anticipate there being enough for everyone, as a count is requested in advance,” according to Jennifer Hess, director, Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “There are two other windows to get the vaccine coming up, so we expect more staff to jump on board as those openings come up.
“In the event something changes, we would prioritize residents, then their direct caregivers (nurses/aides),” she added.
“This is a major day for the residents of Crest Haven,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “Last year was a tough year for many, and to know some of our most vulnerable will be protected with the vaccine soon is a bright light.”
A new website (https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/vaccine) was launched by the state to provide vaccine-related information. It will include updates on vaccine distribution in the state.
Among the main topics on the website include how the Covid vaccine works, trial information, vaccination timeline, along with priority groups, and where and how to get vaccinated.
Generally, after the high rates of cases in spring 2020, the DOH took oversight of the LTC facilities. The DOH did not respond to requests for Cape May County-specific information about the number of vaccine doses available and roll-out plans.
The Cape May County Health Department continues to work through Phase 1A of the vaccination process, and those individuals should call the county Health Department, at 609-463-6581, to schedule their appointment.
Once vaccine availability expands, vaccination will advance to Phase 1B, then Phase 1C, and then Phase 2, which is designated for the general public. Currently, Phase 1B of vaccination will include frontline essential workers and individuals over 75; Phase 1C will include other essential workers, adults 65-74, and persons aged 16-64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe Covid.
