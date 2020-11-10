TRENTON - As part of National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week Nov. 9-15, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti is reminding motorists to move over for stopped emergency and work vehicles.
“During National Traffic Incident Management Week, we want to raise awareness about the dangers our first responders face each and every day on our roadways,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti stated. “When approaching stopped emergency or work vehicles, please move over and slow down – it’s the law. This simple act could save a life. Do your part to protect those who protect others, and help ensure that everyone gets home safe every night.”
According to a release, New Jersey is a leading state in Traffic Incident Management (TIM) Responder Training provided by NJDOT. It brings police, firefighters, medical personnel, transportation, towing and other incident responders together to engage in interactive, hands-on incident resolution exercises. In New Jersey, nearly 20,000 first responders have completed NJDOT’s TIM training.
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has recognized NJDOT for TIM Training Best Practices related to the creation of training videos and NJDOT’s comprehensive website, NJTIM.org. This safety video, "Everyone Deserves to Go Home Safe," is designed to educate the public about the importance of moving over for stopped emergency and work vehicles. The TIM training program focuses on response efforts that protect both motorists and responders at the scene of a crash while minimizing the impact on traffic flow.
Multiple agencies working together is a critical factor in safely and quickly responding to and clearing incidents.
This year, a total of 36 responders have been struck and killed nationally while working in or near moving traffic. The New Jersey Move Over Law (New Jersey Statute 39:4-92.2) requires motorists to move over at least one lane if safe. Otherwise, a driver must slow down to provide a safer work environment for all first responders, authorized emergency vehicles, and workers on New Jersey roads.
For information about New Jersey’s Traffic Incident Management (TIM) program, or for responders looking to receive this free training, visit NJTIM.org.