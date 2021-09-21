MT DIGEST - Harbor Freight.jpg

Harbor Freight Tools will be the newest tenant at Rio Grande's Village Shopping Center once final inspections are completed. The shopping center once housed Office Depot and Spirit Halloween stores.

 Eric Conklin

RIO GRANDE - Middle Township will have another new addition to its economic force shortly.

A Harbor Freight Tool store is coming to Rio Grande, Middle Township Zoning Officer David May said. The store will be located in the Village Shopping Center on Route 9, the location of former Office Depot and Spirit Halloween stores.

The store can open once interior renovations and a final inspection are completed, May added.

Harbor Freight Tools, started as a small, family-owned business, in 1977, has a location north of Cape May County, in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County.

