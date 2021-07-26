CAPE MAY - The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a sportfishing boat beset by weather 69 miles southeast of Cape May July 25.
According to a Coast Guard release, a small craft advisory for the area indicated 4-to-6-foot seas, with winds gusting up to 30 knots.
Watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the initial report from Coast Guard Sector Virginia at 1:19 p.m., stating that a 40-foot sportfishing boat, with seven people aboard, had been beset by weather, with seas reaching approximately 10 feet.
The crew of the vessel activated their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) when conditions continued to deteriorate. Coast Guard crews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk and an HC-130 Hercules aircraft, from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and a 47-foot motor lifeboat, from Station Indian River, were launched to assist.
All seven people were hoisted and taken to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, where local emergency medical services (EMS) were standing by to assist.
“One of the scariest and most unpredictable places you can be is out on the water in a storm,” stated Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Petrenko, an operations specialist with the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center. “Fortunately, they had life jackets, a registered EPIRB and a radio, which they used to call for help. If any one of those pieces had been missing, we might not have been as successful as we were.”