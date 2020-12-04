TRENTON - During this holiday season, the New Jersey Lottery (NJL) has partnered with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey Inc. (CCGNJ) to build public awareness that lottery products are not an appropriate gift for minors.
According to a release, in that effort, they have developed a video to urge parents to use good judgment when making holiday gift selections for their children.
“This holiday season and throughout the year, the lottery is deeply committed to the prevention of underage gambling and to responsible play. Based on industry best practices, we caution the public against gifting lottery tickets to children,” stated NJL Executive Director James A. Carey, Jr. “New Jersey law requires lottery purchasers to be 18 years of age or older. While the law does not prohibit adults from giving tickets to minors, research suggests that this may not always be a good idea.”
To reinforce that message, in addition to the video, which is available for viewing on the “Responsible Play” page of the lottery’s website, the lottery crafted a holiday advertising campaign that includes the messaging, “Parents are urged to think twice about gifting lottery tickets to children.”
According to Neva Pryor, executive director of the CCGNJ, “The lottery is a valuable partner with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, in efforts to reinforce the message that lottery tickets are not an appropriate gift for minors. The Council urges parents to use sound judgment in making holiday gift selections for their children. Parents really can make a difference and reduce the risk of children developing gambling problems.
"Adult problem gamblers frequently report beginning gambling during childhood, often at ages 9-10, so this holiday season, if you choose to give a lottery ticket as a gift, be sure to consider the age of the recipient. There is a reason why New Jersey has established minimum ages for gambling activities.”