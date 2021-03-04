Castaway Cove Fire - File Photo.jpg
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - Playland's Castaway Cove's Jan. 30 fire left the amusement park's arcade incinerated, but that isn't delaying its 2021 season-opening date. 

The amusement park's owners announced that the park will open for visitors March 27, OCNJDaily.com reportedVisitors can still access the park through a separate entrance near Jilly's, a neighboring business. 

Most of the park's rides weren't touched by the blaze, which an investigation determined to be accidental, but Playland's Castaway Cove Vice President Brian Hartley said some rides won't be opened for the season's start. 

The amusement park's owners hope that the Ocean City Zoning and Planning Board will include the matter of demolishing the park's damaged sections at its March 13 meeting. The owners are also awaiting the park's insurance provider to release the site and issue a demolition permit to proceed with repairs. 

Read full story here. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments