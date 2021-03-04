OCEAN CITY - Playland's Castaway Cove's Jan. 30 fire left the amusement park's arcade incinerated, but that isn't delaying its 2021 season-opening date.
The amusement park's owners announced that the park will open for visitors March 27, OCNJDaily.com reported. Visitors can still access the park through a separate entrance near Jilly's, a neighboring business.
Most of the park's rides weren't touched by the blaze, which an investigation determined to be accidental, but Playland's Castaway Cove Vice President Brian Hartley said some rides won't be opened for the season's start.
The amusement park's owners hope that the Ocean City Zoning and Planning Board will include the matter of demolishing the park's damaged sections at its March 13 meeting. The owners are also awaiting the park's insurance provider to release the site and issue a demolition permit to proceed with repairs.
Read full story here.