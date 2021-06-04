Ocean City Beach - File Photo
File Photo

OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Beach Patrol will guard the following beaches starting June 5: 

· North Street 

· Stenton Place 

· St. Charles Place 

· Brighton Place 

· Fifth Street 

· Eighth Street 

· Ninth Street 

· 10th Street 

· 11th Street 

· 12th Street 

· 14th Street 

· 26th Street 

· 30th Street 

· 34th Street 

· 44th Street 

· 58th Street 

According to a release the beach patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. More beaches will be added throughout the following weeks. 

The Ocean City Beach Patrol rookie tryouts will be held June 5 and June 6. More information and an application are available at www.ocnj.us/OCBPTryout. 

Registration is now open for the one-mile T. John Carey Masters Swim at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10. This friendly ocean swim is rich in history, and the course runs with the current parallel to the shoreline. For more information, visit www.raceforum.com/johncarey. 

Beach-accessible wheelchairs are now available at the welcome center, at 46th Street and West Avenue (next to the 46th Street fire station), from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The free program is for individuals of all ages.  

“Surf chairs” provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the surf and sand. The chairs must be picked up at the facility, and those requesting a chair must have a large vehicle for transportation. Available Memorial Day to Labor Day. Daily or one-week maximum. Call 609-554-0352 for information or reservations. 

