COURT HOUSE - The number of new Covid cases reported in Cape May County continues to decline from the heights it reached in December and January.
In the last seven days (Feb. 2-8), 389 new cases were reported, the first time in a seven day-period since mid-November in which new confirmed cases were below 400. For most of January, the seven-day total was consistently above 600.
The virus continued to take its toll among the county’s older residents, with six new fatalities in the last week. The average age of those who lost the battle with Covid this week was 78. The total of Covid-related deaths among county residents stands at 169.
Getting vaccinated remains a confusing and frustrating endeavor, with more qualified individuals than available doses. In Cape May County, state data shows 15,983 doses were administered across all sites.
With the supply of doses well below the demand, those able to get appointments frequently are those who are the most persistent at checking websites, where appointments appear and disappear quickly.
Federal officials say the supply of the vaccine will increase in the coming weeks. There is also the strong possibility that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine will earn U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency approval soon.
This past week, the state dashboard showed 213,706 doses administered, with half of those doses administered Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. The uneven distribution of vaccinations during the week means the state is far behind the pace necessary to vaccinate 70% of the adult population in six months, which is the long-stated goal.
In the last week, the weather also hindered the rate of vaccination, with mega-sites closed Feb. 2 due to Winter Storm Orlena.
As of Feb. 8, state information on vaccine distribution and administration shows that only 57% of the 262,275 doses reserved for vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities were administered.
A slow rollout of the federal Pharmacy Program charged with handling the long-term care locations has been one of the major reasons why doses allocated to New Jersey appeared not to be aggressively administered.
Of the 1.2 million doses allocated to other sites, including county health departments, pharmacies, mega-sites, medical centers and federally qualified health centers, 71% of the doses were administered across the state. County-specific information on total allocations compared to administration is not available.
In the county, officials want to see as many residents vaccinated as possible before the start of summer. Another tourist season handicapped by restrictions could seriously harm an already damaged local economy.
This week, Gov. Phil Murphy slightly eased limitations on indoor dining. Where the restrictions on indoor gatherings of all types will be by Memorial Day remains unclear.
Another reason compelling a race to vaccinate across the state and region is the attempt to thwart the impact of new virus variants. The highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom was confirmed in the state in the last week of January and claimed its first fatalities. The race to vaccinate ahead of the virus’ ability to mutate accelerated the sense of urgency in the vaccination program.
“The less the virus spreads, the less it is going to mutate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he called for quickly vaccinating as many people as possible.
Several scientists anticipate the need for periodic revaccinations to stay ahead of variations.
This all increases the importance of working out the logistics of vaccine manufacture, distribution and administration.
