COURT HOUSE - Cape Regional Medical Center has two COVID-19 patients, one of whom is in intensive care and on a ventilator, as of Oct. 23.
Cape May County continues to keep its new case growth moderate. Cape Regional is not experiencing the same increases in hospitalizations that are plaguing other areas of New Jersey.
State health officials Oct. 23 announced 874 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, the highest level of hospitalizations in over three months. The state COVID-19 dashboard shows that hospital admissions rose 30% this month in the health department's designated seven-county southern region.
Shore Medical Center, in Somers Point, instituted a no visitor's policy, as of Oct. 14, due to “an uptick in COVID-19 cases” throughout South Jersey. A spokesperson for Cape Regional said the hospital monitors the incidence of COVID-19 positive patients in the community and the hospital, adding that an increase in the spread of the virus could mean that Cape Regional “may have to modify our visitor policy.”
Visitors are currently allowed subject to observation of appropriate health protocols. A visitor’s manual explains the policy and is available at https://bit.ly/3jlKhYV.