TRENTON - The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), a no-cost, confidential “business-first” resource housed within the New Jersey Department of State, has virtually released its special six-part, interactive learning series designed to provide New Jersey businesses and nonprofits with the latest information to support recovery from disruptions caused by Covid.
According to a release, the series, which ran from April 20 – May 13, featured topics such as financial resources, technical assistance and more. One webinar, co-hosted by the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce (NJDOL), titled “Let’s Talk Covid Safety in the Workplace,” reviewed ways for businesses to stay compliant with safety requirements and provided information on Covid employee benefits and protections.
During the series, the NJBAC partnered with various other organizations and associations, including the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), the Small Business Administration (SBA), and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), among others.
“We were thrilled with the response to our virtual ‘Resources for Recovery’ series,” stated Melanie Willoughby, executive director, NJBAC. “Normally, the event has been held in person, limiting attendance by region. Now, thanks to the online event, we were able to reach over 400 businesses throughout the state of New Jersey.
She added, “Now, as we launch the on-demand virtual series, even more businesses around the state can access resources that will help them recover due to the challenges of the pandemic.”
Topics for the series included:
All the webinars streamed via Zoom during the series and can be viewed online at no cost.
To learn more about NJBAC’s “Resources for Recovery and Growth Virtual Series,” visit www.nj.gov/state/bac/bac-webinars.shtml.