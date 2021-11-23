Estate,Agent,Shaking,Hands,With,His,Customer,After,Contract,Signature
NEW YORK - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York regularly maps year-to-year home price changes for the nation, as a whole, and by county for New Jersey and New York.  

In the most recent report, September 2021, the year-to-year increase in the county was 26%, topping all 21 New Jersey counties. The average for the nation is listed at 18%. 

The data shows that from spring 2021 forward, Cape May County had robust growth in year-over-year price increases each month. Ocean County had the second-highest increase at 24.5%. The counties surrounding New York City had the lowest year-to-year increases. 

