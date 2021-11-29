ice rink
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - In October, the Cape May City Planning Board approved a one-year experiment that allows the La Mer Beachfront Resort to convert a parking lot into an offseason ice rink.  

According to Lisa Johnson, who does public relations for the resort, the news was greeted with excitement, with numerous inquiries as to a starting date.  

However, for those seeking this new Beach Avenue entertainment, the wait is going to extend until next winter. 

La Mer Managing Partner George Andy said the approval process coming as it did in October did not allow for construction of the rink in time for a full winter season. The resort decided to wait and plan for winter 2022. 

When asked if the rink would need new approvals from the city, Andy said the one-year approval is from the date the rink opens, so the proposal would not need to return to the Planning Board. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments