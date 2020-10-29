CRANBURY - V-COMM, a leading telecommunications engineering firm, was hired by Cape May County to continue the expansion of the county’s 700 megahertz (MHz) Project 25 (P25) system, in conjunction with New Jersey’s Public Safety Interoperable Communications (PSIC) network.
According to a release, the county’s new network is being built in conjunction with the State of New Jersey’s P25 network and provides interoperability for all agencies within the county and state. The expanded public safety wireless system will provide direct interoperability with Cape May County’s neighbors, Atlantic County and Cumberland County. V-COMM is providing the engineering, FCC licensing, and project management that will bring this network into existence.
“We are happy to, once again, utilize V-COMM’s experience in deploying this complicated network to benefit our residents and first responders,” stated Martin Pagliughi, emergency management coordinator for Cape May County.
“Our team is proud to join forces with Cape May County to ensure its first responders have high quality, reliable and interoperable communications,” stated Dominic Villecco, president of V-COMM. “This will have a positive impact on all Cape May County residents for many years to come.”
V-COMM is a leading provider of network engineering, radio frequency engineering and related business services, with offices in Cranbury and Exton, Pennsylvania. V-COMM delivers the needed expertise and cost-effective solutions to governmental agencies, wireless operators and commercial entities.
V-COMM also provides design and design/build services for in-building, in-tunnel and other wireless telecommunications networks. For more information, visit www.vcomm-eng.com.