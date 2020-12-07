VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department is scheduled for a virtual, on-site assessment as part of its program to achieve re-accreditation by verifying that it meets recognized law enforcement professional best practices.
According to a release, administered by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, the Law Enforcement Accreditation Program requires the department to address 112 standards covering all of the functional areas of the Department to include among others:
- Management and Supervision
- Internal Affairs
- Property and Evidence Management
- Criminal and Special Investigations & Operations
- Physical Security
- Arrestee Transportation and Handling
- Standards for Use of Force by Officers
- Law Enforcement & Communications Equipment
- Officer Training
- Records
As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and the community are invited to provide comments regarding the Lower Township Police Department and its performance directly to the assessment team members by calling (609) 886-1619 ext. 148 Dec. 7, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additionally, email comments can be sent to the police department, at administration@lowertownshippolice.com.
Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the Lower Township Police Department, located at 405 Breakwater Rd., Erma, 08204. Those seeking more information can contact Lt. Donald Vanaman, at (609) 886-1619 ext. 148, or vanaman@lowertownshippolice.com.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Lower Township Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them by email to Harry J Delgado, Ed.S accreditation program manager, at hdelgado@njsacop.org.
NJSACOP Law Enforcement Accreditation information can be found at https://www.njsacop.org/content.asp?contentid=39.