COURT HOUSE - Nov. 24: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 62 new positive cases among county residents, 11 of which are associated with long-term care in Ocean City, Lower and Dennis townships. 

According to a release, currently, 1,732 county residents are now off quarantine. Additionally, two new out-of-county positive cases are included in the non-resident active cases listed. 

Sadly, the county also reported the death of a 72-year-old Middle Township man and a 98-year-old Ocean City man from the coronavirus. 

“My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two departed,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson. 

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 2,596, including 102 deaths. 

