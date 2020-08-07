MAYS LANDING - Atlantic City Electric is working to have more than 99% of all customers left without electric service due to Tropical Storm Isaias restored by the end of today (Aug. 7).
According to a release, fewer than 4,800 customers impacted by Isaias remain without power, as of 9 a.m. today, but crews have thousands of jobs left to complete to restore service for all customers.
Atlantic City Electric continues to work to have all customers restored by Saturday (Aug. 8) evening, including about 3,000 additional customers that were impacted by strong storms that moved through South Jersey yesterday. Crews continue to face damage with every job they work. As of this morning, crews have more than 2,600 individual jobs to complete to restore service for all customers.
“We have made great progress in restoring service for our customers following Tropical Storm Isaias, but we continue to have thousands of jobs left to tackle to bring every customer back online,” stated Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “The perseverance of our crews and those who are assisting in this monumental effort is incredible, and we appreciate their continued commitment to restoring service for our customers safely. We also appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, as we know being without electric service is difficult, especially during these challenging times.”
Atlantic City Electric has amassed one of the largest contingents of personnel in the company’s history to help restore service for customers following a storm. Additional resources have joined the effort today, bringing the total contingent to more than 1,700. In addition to company field and support personnel and support from Exelon sister utilities BGE, ComEd and Pepco, Atlantic City Electric has local contractors and resources from several other companies, from as far away as Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Canada, helping to restore service for customers.
The extensive damage associated with the outages crews are working makes restoring service to remaining customers especially complex. Damaged trees must be removed from power lines before repairs can be completed, extending the duration of some power restorations. While outages are continuing to decrease, much of the work on the system continues to be extremely labor-intensive and time-consuming, with each job restoring smaller numbers of customers.
As crews continue to perform their work, estimated times of restoration may change. Customers should visit atlanticcityelectric.com, use the company’s mobile app, or contact the company, at 1 (800) 833-7476, for the latest estimate of when service will be restored to their home or business. These estimates can, and do, change. Estimated times of restoration are based on current conditions and damage.
When crews arrive on site and assess damage for a particular outage, the crew will provide an anticipated restoration time for customers in that area. The company may continue to update the estimated times of restoration as crews perform their work and understand the extent of the needed repairs. Restoration times for specific outages may change frequently.
As restoration work continues, Atlantic City Electric urges customers to take precautions for their safety; stay away from downed power lines and report them to Atlantic City Electric immediately. Check on neighbors, friends, the elderly and others who may be without service. Exercise caution when using generators to power a home and never use a generator, grill or other similar devices indoors or in an attached garage.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric’s online newsroom. For more information about Atlantic City Electric, visit atlanticcityelectric.com. Follow the company on Facebook, at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric, and on Twitter, at twitter.com/acelecconnect. Atlantic City Electric’s mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.