June 21-27:
The Best of Times and the Worst of Times in Cape May
A milestone passed in the effort to repurpose the historic Franklin Street School
The New Jersey Historic Sites Council unanimously (to everyone’s surprise) approved of a new direction for the historic Franklin Street School. What happens next will shock you. The abandoned structure will be rehabilitated as a branch of the county library system, simultaneously becoming part of the city’s plans for a downtown arts and culture district.
The repurposing of the once-segregated school for Black children was only one of the items of good news for the city this week. What else, you ask? Well, work has resumed on the stalled efforts at Lafayette Street Park. The week also brought the first Pride parade to the resort area. Celebrating diversity and inclusiveness, the crowd heard Mayor Zack Mullock say that the city is a “loving community” that “welcomes all.”
A councilman in jail and a state verdict on misused funds
Cape May Councilman Christopher Bezaire remains incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, with new charges added to those that resulted in his June 16 arrest. Allegations concerning the posting of obscene material, stalking and contempt of court, related to a former girlfriend he is accused of harassing, multiplied when the county prosecutor added similar charges relating to a second victim, and threw impersonation into the mix.
As if that wasn’t enough, the city received news from the state that former City Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr.’s awarding of bonus checks to several employees, including himself, was a violation of the city’s agreement and spending plan regarding affordable housing funds. New City Manager Michael Voll and the city’s governing body must now decide what action to take.
COVID Remains Subdued... Kind of
The numbers reported by the Cape May County Health Department continue to impress. This week saw only 59 active cases in the county. The rate of transmission remains below the threshold target of 1.0. There were no new county fatalities this week - a cause for celebration!
The concerns voiced by national health officials are twofold. The vaccination rate continues to decline. Warm weather, low case counts, pockets of resistance to vaccinations and a sense that the worst of the pandemic is behind us contribute to many individuals deciding the vaccine is not necessary. Vaccination is seen as “a critical prevention measure” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In Cape May County, the past week saw the lowest increase in fully vaccinated individuals in the past two months.
The delta variant is for real. Like for real, real.
The second concern is the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant first seen in India. The CDC warns that the variant could become the dominant strain in the U.S. in a matter of weeks. New Jersey’s COVID-19 Variant Surveillance Report for May 8 showed the delta variant at less than one half of 1% of tested samples in the four-week period prior. The same report for June 5, one month later, shows the variant at 7.3% of samples. Nationally, the virus accounts for 20% of new cases.
The delta variant is accounting for an uptick in cases in counties where vaccination percentages are low. Cape May County’s numbers show that better than 50% of adults have been fully vaccinated. The CDC says that the delta variant is more transmissible than earlier strains, is believed to cause more instances of severe illness and has demonstrated an ability to attack the young.
Deadline for Cannabis Ordinances Approaching, or is it?
A bill was introduced in Trenton that would extend the deadline for municipal cannabis ordinances an extra 60 days beyond the current Aug. 21 date. No one can say how the bill will be received and whether it can be enacted and signed in time, even if it has support. Municipalities wishing to be safe are getting their regulations on the books.
This week, Avalon reaffirmed its ban on all classes of cannabis establishments from cultivation to retail sales to distribution. Middle Township has not yet introduced an ordinance on cannabis businesses. Municipal officials held a public meeting this week and found some support for having retail establishments in the municipality.
The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission has the same August deadline for issuing its rules and license procedures for the new legal industry. Most towns are not counting on the state hitting that target.
Meanwhile, the state has 20 operating medical marijuana dispensaries in 13 of the 21 counties, including a dispensary on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
The saga of cannabis and the state of New Jersey carries on. Stay tuned.
A Busy Time for Public Safety Departments
In Wildwood, an altercation between two individuals resulted in both being charged with weapons offenses, including possession of a handgun. The city was also the scene of a domestic violence incident that ended with a carjacking. Not Wildwood’s best week.
In Avalon, a burglary suspect saw his image posted on the victimized store’s social media and turned himself in to police. Meanwhile, a second woman has brought a suit against the Marianist Family Retreat Center, in Cape May Point, alleging sexual abuse at the center when she was 12.
A fatal crash, killing one and hospitalizing one, in Ocean City is under investigation. So too is a house fire on Quail Drive in Marmora.
Spout Off of the Week
Court House - The good spouter from Avalon errs in describing my supposed errancy. I did not advocate for the development of preserved open space, but I did argue against increasing it. Birding may contribute $500 million to tourism revenue, but the workers who help generate $5 billion cannot afford housing when demand is high and supply is low. Restricting land use further would be a true error.
