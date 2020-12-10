CAPE MAY - A COVID-19 outbreak at Coast Guard Training Center (TRACEN) Cape May impacted one company, but there is no indication that Operation Fireside, held Thanksgiving Day, was the source, according to a Coast Guard official.
According to Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo, TRACEN Cape May public affairs officer, an increase in positive cases was identified during the week of Nov. 30 in “a few squad bays” in one of the companies awaiting to start its boot camp regiment.
Because other companies have not had subsequent positive cases, Tamargo said the impact was isolated to that company, which drove up the number of positive COVID cases at the training center. They continue to analyze the spread of cases in that group, as well as all COVID safety protocols for staff and recruits.
As of Dec. 9, TRACEN has 36 COVID-positive recruits, according to the public affairs officer. There are also nine COVID-positive staff members out of about 600 from different divisions on base being monitored, as well. The staff is isolated in their homes. Contact tracing and appropriate quarantine measures are being coordinated by the Coast Guard medical staff at TRACEN.
Operation Fireside, the American Red Cross program started in 1981, offered recruits an opportunity to take a break from basic training and spend Thanksgiving and/or Christmas with a local family. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the program was different this year. Red Cross volunteers baked desserts and sent uplifting cards and video messages to recruits.
“A limited number of training center staff interacted with a small number of Red Cross volunteers the day before Thanksgiving, as they dropped off cards and food,” said Tamargo. “Those training center staff have not had any issues. No Red Cross personnel were on base on Thanksgiving during Operation Fireside. The staff and Red Cross volunteers followed appropriate COVID protocols during the exchange: wearing masks and social distancing.”
Recruits from the individual companies self-served desserts during Operation Fireside, according to Tamargo.
“Recruit companies did not intermix,” he added. “Regular meals were served at the galley as normal, separate from Operation Fireside, and bagged meals were delivered for ROM (Restrictions on Movement-14) companies in their squad bays.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Coast Guard initiated a ROM program, which requires new recruits arriving on base to segregate for 14 days.
During this time, they are limited to one building and squad bay, have meals delivered instead of joining other recruits in the galley, and primarily perform academic studies. There is minimal physical training during this surveillance time.
“The ROM is working as it should,” noted Tamargo. “It was meant to help filter and catch the virus before it spreads throughout the center. We test several times during the ROM, as the virus can be present without symptoms. This was caught on the second wave of testing.”
TRACEN completes contact tracing within the companies and with the staff for every positive case.
“There is no indication that Operation Fireside was the cause,” said Tamargo. “It is likely that spread in the squad bay was caused by a positive infected recruit in ROM shortly after arrival, and that the spread was not identified until the second round of surveillance testing. We have continued to analyze the spread, isolation, and quarantine accordingly, and added additional testing protocols prior to placing any recruit into normal training.
“Cautiously, we decided not to form this company on schedule, last Friday (Dec. 4), to ensure the welfare of our recruits and staff so that Training Center Cape May can continue its mission of producing fleet-ready Coast Guard men and women,” he added.
Recruits who test positive are isolated in one of the ROM building’s COVID wards designated for that use, said Tamargo. “Depending on when their tests come back, recruits are required to quarantine for 14 days until cleared by the medical staff to continue training. Typically, recruits are rephased into a company that is relatively at the same point in training the recruit was pulled from. They do not repeat training due to COVID. If they are delayed in starting regular boot camp training, they are safely trained on course material to further prepare them to start training. This can result in a delay in training of one to two weeks.”
Since June, when the Coast Guard began surveillance testing, they had “a few” positive cases in many companies that arrived. “Through our initial medical surveillance, we have tested 2,200 recruits at a 1.6% positivity rate,” said Tamargo.
“Because recruits come to Cape May from all over the country, the ROM process is in place to identify those who arrive with positive cases, quickly isolate and quarantine those that are affected in order to limit spread and possible exposure to others,” he said. “Our goal at the training center is to ensure that all recruits and staff are safe to commence normal boot camp-type training, so that we can continue to develop the future workforce of the Coast Guard.”
Tamargo said they are reviewing their plans for the holidays, including Christmas Operation Fireside, as well as other activities on base.
“We will continue to assess those activities, modify as needed for safety, or cancel altogether,” he pointed out. “Operation Fireside for Thanksgiving was significantly different than those in the past. Christmas will likely be similar to Thanksgiving, but we may modify the recruit schedules and add further safety measures out of an abundance of caution.”
Diane Concannon, communications director, American Red Cross New Jersey Region, said they were “very pleased to help coordinate Operation Fireside with the Coast Guard this year. Although it looked very different this year and the recruits did not spend the day with Cape May families, we were glad the Coast Guard decided to have a special day at the training center for the recruits.”
She pointed out that Red Cross volunteers were not part of any Operation Fireside activity Thanksgiving Day, nor did they serve meals at TRACEN.
“Red Cross volunteers simply dropped off donations at the training center the day before Thanksgiving and were wearing masks,” said Concannon.
“We are not aware of any of our volunteers involved with the coordination of Operation Fireside being sick with COVID-19,” she added.
Throughout the COVID pandemic over the past nine months, the Coast Guard continued to assess, evaluate, and update its COVID protocols and safety measures.
“We are continuing that assessment with this recent increase in positive cases,” Tamargo said. “Our updates and changes to COVID safety measures are made in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our Coast Guard medical and safety professionals.
“We will continue to receive new recruits moving forward, with one more company arriving before the New Year,” he continued. “Training Center Cape May is designated as mission-critical, time-sensitive to Coast Guard operations. We are following the Coast Guard’s guidance on travel in conjunction with other official federal, state, and local guidance in dealing with COVID.
“We are constantly assessing the operational environment and making decisions on the best available information,” he added. “Our goal is to limit, to the greatest extent possible, any outside factor that would impact our mission to train new recruits and to protect the health and safety of our staff.”
In the coming federal fiscal year (October 2020-September 2021), the Coast Guard is expecting to train nearly 4,000 recruits at TRACEN.
To contact Karen Knight, email kknight@cmcherald.com.