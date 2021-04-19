LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NORTH CAPE MAY - Lower Township police April 17 responded to the area of Shore Drive, in North Cape May, for a report of a hand grenade that was located at a yard sale.

According to a release, police determined that the hand grenade was unexploded and immediately evacuated the area of Shore Drive, between Racetrack and Folsom drives. Once the area was safely evacuated, officers maintained a secure perimeter until the arrival of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Bomb Squad Unit.

Once on scene, the Atlantic City Bomb Squad was safely able to remove the device and transport it to a secure location. The Lower Township Police were then able to open the roads without any further incident.

Additionally, the Lower Township Police Department would like to remind residents that if they discover artillery, it should not be touched or moved. Artillery should be left in place for appropriately trained and equipped authorities to assess and remove.

