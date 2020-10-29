TRENTON - The New Jersey Historic Trust, an affiliate of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Oct. 29 approved $10,227,499 in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund for 50 preservation planning, heritage tourism and capital projects to save and promote historic sites throughout the state.
According to a release, the Emlen Physick Estate, in Cape May, received $81,620 of the funding.
In addition to the Preserve New Jersey grant applications, two special initiatives have also been included for funding, the Passaic County Regrant Program and an allocation of funds to the Discover New Jersey License Plate Fund. Together, these special initiatives total $550,000, which brings the total amount of funds recommended for the 2020 round to $10,777,499.
“Investing in historic properties is key to preserving our past, present and future,” stated Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner. “Each project represents a piece of New Jersey’s rich history. Restoring and preserving these properties will allow for the continued use of these structures and ensure that they continue to enrich and benefit the communities in which they are located.”
Twenty-three of the grants will help fund preservation planning projects such as condition assessments, historic structure reports, archaeological investigations, and construction documents. Four grants will help fund heritage tourism initiatives to improve the visitor experience at historic sites. Twenty-three grants will fund capital preservation projects on sites listed in the New Jersey Register of Historic Places. All grants awarded to nonprofit organizations or entities of municipal, county and state governments require a match from the recipient.
“We’re happy to recommend this year’s grants, which will help to provide the financial and technical support needed to stabilize and revitalize historic properties throughout the state,” stated New Jersey Historic Trust Executive Director Dorothy Guzzo. “We will continue to advance historic preservation and ensure that our historic treasures are available for future generations.”
The grant recommendations, which have been approved by the New Jersey Historic Trust Board, will be presented to the Garden State Preservation Trust at its next meeting and require a legislative appropriations bill and the governor’s approval before funds are made available.
Funding for the current grant round is dedicated from a voter-approved constitutional amendment that created the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund. The Preserve New Jersey Fund continues the work of the Garden State Historic Preservation Trust Fund and voter-supported referendums that have committed over $166 million to more than 950 historic preservation projects since 1990.
All funded resources are listed in the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places, either individually or within designated historic districts.