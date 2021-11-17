Kissimmee,,Fl-mar,20:,Singer,Eric,Church,Performs,Onstage,At,The
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - Another big name has been added to the list of acts set to perform live on the Wildwood beach in June. Eric Church, the acclaimed country singer, will join the lineup at the Barefoot Country Music Fest.

Church joins Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line to headline the event, June 16 through June 19, according to a release from organizers.  

Last year the event reportedly drew about 30,000 fans a day. The festival was originally slated to debut in 2020, but was postponed that year due to the pandemic. 

Church is a four-time Country Music Association Award winner and a 10-time Grammy nominee. 

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments