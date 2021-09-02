CAPE MAY POINT - A third sexual abuse lawsuit against the Marianist Family Retreat Center, in Cape May Point, was filed in Atlantic County Superior Court Aug. 19.
The plaintiff, a Somers Point woman, who the suit identifies as "Meghan Doe," alleges she was sexually molested at the center, from 1978-1982, between ages 4 and 8, by Al Koch, an ordained Catholic brother with Marianist Province of the United States, which operates the center.
Doe, while living across from the retreat, was sent there, along with her two sisters, by their mother while she was at work, and was placed under Koch's supervision, according to the complaint. While there, Koch would allegedly force Doe to engage in sexual acts.
Upon information and belief, at least one of Doe's sisters was also sexually abused by a clergyman at the center, the suit states.
Koch was also named in separate lawsuits against the retreat center, both of which were filed in 2021.
Due to its policy, the retreat center could not comment on open litigation.