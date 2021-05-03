Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Monday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
April 26-May 2:
Good News on Covid Numbers, Bad News for Wildwood Bar
Rate of transmission is the lowest since May 2020
The Cape May County Department of Health reported the Covid rate of transmission (RT) is .46, its lowest since May 2020. An RT below 1.0 marks a decline in the virus’s spread.
Other health metrics this week were equally impressive:
The number of active cases is below 200, at 182. One month ago, it was routinely above 400.
There was one fatality for the week, bringing the total loss of county residents to 201. Fatalities declined, with April having seven Covid-related deaths, a lower total than each of the six preceding months.
The county reported 107 new cases this week, the lowest number since October 2020.
Vaccinations increase, but rate slows
State data shows 39,948 county residents fully vaccinated, as of May 2, up from 21,019 March 31. A 16% growth in the number of individuals fully vaccinated is welcome news, especially with Memorial Day 29 days away. Yet, the rate of growth in those fully vaccinated is slowing.
Health officials continue to warn that winning the race against variants depends on high levels of community vaccination. Both the county vaccination site, in Avalon, and the Atlantic City megasite are offering walk-in appointments on specific days to remove the frustration of getting an appointment for those who want the vaccine. The state also resumed using J&J's one shot vaccine in select areas.
Repeated Covid violations cost Wildwood bar’s liquor service
Shamrock Beef and Ale, a venue many old-timers in the county remember from their early days at the shore, will cease serving alcohol from May 1 through Sept. 30.
Two other venues operating under the same license will also not be able to serve alcohol this summer - Castaway’s Pirate Bar and Club Amnesia. The decision comes as a result of Wildwood police and state officials finding repeated state Covid restrictions violations.
As Restaurants Receive Aid, Economist Predicts Strong Summer
Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) opens for businesses
Almost $29 billion in RRF grants are open for registration and applicants. The grant program targets restaurants with less than 20 locations, offering potential grants that can run from $10 million per applicant to as little as $1,000.
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce organized a presentation by the Small Business Administration that is available for viewing.
Cooke sees strong summer ahead
Dr. Oliver Cooke, a Stockton University faculty member, presented a picture of the damage done by the 2020 Covid recession, which, in many ways, he felt was worse than the Great Recession (2007-2009). He turned to data that gave him confidence, barring some unexpected rebound by the virus, that the county is in for a strong summer.
Decline in state aid to county schools over $15 million
For the fourth consecutive year, state adjustment aid to county school districts was cut, this time by over $6 million for the 2021-2022 school year.
Covid relief to schools may temporarily help blunt the impact of the cuts, but the permanent reductions are scheduled to continue for three more years. Meanwhile, the state is considering new legislation to incentivize school district consolidation.
Busy Week for Public Safety Departments
Firefighters were confronted with simultaneous blazes, in Dennisville and Woodbine, April 27, one reached three alarms and the other involved the use of a Forest Fire Service plane to prevent spread into forest areas.
Days later, April 30, five residents, including four children, were rescued from a building fire, in Seaville. The next day, May 1, a boat fire, in Wildwood, resulted in injuries.
Meanwhile, the week saw multiple violent encounters leading to attempted murder charges. A Dias Creek stabbing, an assault with a nail gun, an attack with a two-by-four, and the arrest of four individuals involved in second-degree aggravated assault, all saw physical violence raised to dangerous levels.
Ironically, this was the week Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation making early retirement for police and first responders a realistic option. The so-called burnout bill is intended to help some responders deal with the physical and mental stress that goes with public safety positions.
While some residents expressed relief at the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case, others argued this was only the beginning of a national debate on social justice.
Police also made known the difficulties they will face this summer, dealing with cases of underage drinking under new state rules.
Beach, Bay Get Attention
Racing toward summer
After dealing with the difficulties of getting heavy sand-moving equipment over aging county bridges, Avalon began its back-passing project to relocate sand to the borough’s eroded north-end beaches.
The borough also initiated an emergency dredging operation in parts of Princeton Harbor. This comes as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved funds for damage to New Jersey beaches during winter storms.
And…
Ocean City initiated an investigation into an allegation of harassment in its beach patrol, while some Ocean City High School alumni signed a petition calling for an investigation of “unsafe and unjust” practices by school staff.
Opposition to plans for a wind farm off the South Jersey coast is growing. This week, County Commissions heard from the local fishing industry.
Cape May County was recertified as a Coast Guard Community, an important indication of the close bond between the Coast Guard and the community.
Spout Off of the Week
Wildwood Crest - The trash department left a note in my mailbox that said I need to use trash cans for trash. I put out garbage bags because I only come down on weekends and trash pick-up is Wednesday on my block. All I pay in taxes they should be picking up trash when it's put out, how hard is that?