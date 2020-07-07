Former CMCo Surrogate Hentges Dies June 29

COURT HOUSE – Not many politicians have good things said about them on both sides, but W. Robert Hentges proves to be an exception.
According to his son, Randy Hentges, Cape May County lost more than a respected politician; it lost a family man of integrity, whose creativity is part of the landscape.
W. Robert Hentges, 82, died at home June 29, surrounded by his family.
Born in 1937, Hentges was a child in Philadelphia during the early days of World War II. The Hentges family relocated to West Wildwood, in 1944.
Hentges graduated from Wildwood High School and served in the New Jersey National Guard. He attained the rank of staff sergeant, grade E-6, and received an honorable discharge.
In 1963, Hentges became the youngest mayor in West Wildwood’s history. Few can say they are a mayor at 26 years of age.
Hentges held the position until 1974. Besides his role as a husband and father, Hentges also served as a police officer and founded A.B.S. Sign Company, in 1964.
“He did most of the signs in the Wildwoods,” Randy Hentges told the Herald, in a phone interview, July 6. W. Robert Hentges designed many of the iconic hotel/motel signs throughout Five Mile Island until he retired from the business.
According to Randy Hentges, his father even named some of the hotels throughout the years. If a hotel owner had a design in mind but no name, W. Robert Hentges would lend his creative skills. The Suitcase Motel, in North Wildwood, bears the “look” and name provided by Hentges.
Life was full and busy for Hentges, especially in his capacity as Cape May County surrogate. Hentges was elected to his first of eight five-year terms as surrogate-judge Nov. 13, 1972.
The surrogate is responsible for the probate of wills, the appointments of administrators of estates, the appointments of guardians for minors and incapacitated persons, and all adoption matters within Cape May County. Hentges held the position until he decided not to seek re-election, in 2012.
He sought to improve residents’ lives and make Cape May County a better place. A conference space for the Surrogate’s Office was renamed in Hentges’ honor in 2019 (http://bit.ly/2DdWa05).
Randy Hentges said his father is fondly remembered by many, even by those who disagreed with him politically.
