241294313_360778559111162_2532657807237746525_n.jpg

Members of the Progressive Black Initiative of Whitesboro gather for a group photo while volunteering their time at the 2021 Whitesboro Reunion.

 Courtesy of the Progressive Black Initiative of Whitesboro

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WHITESBORO - The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro's wait to hold its yearly community event paid off Labor Day weekend. 

The Whitesboro Reunion, having been on pause for a year due to Covid, was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, in Whitesboro, Sept. 3-5.

The reunion began as a way to reunite those who moved away from the historically Black community in Middle Township, according to a report from The Press of Atlantic City. 

The Saturday of the reunion typically features speakers, events and music, while Sunday is reserved for spiritual speakers, according to the report.

Oprah Winfrey has made appearances at the event, along with her partner, Stedman Graham, who grew up in Whitesboro. 

Read full story here. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments