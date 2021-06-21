Congress Hall Shutterstock

Congress Hall, in Cape May.

 Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Now entering its 205th summer, Cape May’s Congress Hall is now offering guests, visitors, the local community, and staff the opportunity to receive the Covid vaccination.

According to a release, a medical professional from the New Jersey Department of Health will be on-site at the historic hotel June 28, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., administering the vaccine. Guests have the option of either the Pfizer two-dose vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will receive their scheduled second dose July 19.

No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. The vaccine is available to individuals 12 and older, and parental consent is required for those under 18.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments