TRENTON - MVC Licensing Centers and Vehicle Centers will open July 7, with major changes to the way the MVC has traditionally done business.
Perhaps the biggest overall change to MVC operations is that every agency has been designated either a Vehicle Center (no license transactions) or a Licensing Center (no registration transactions). Check the MVC website for the appropriate location for your transaction.
According to a release, in Vehicle Center agencies, MVC will be processing vehicle transactions only:
- Registration/title transfers for private sales.
- New registrations/titles, individual and in bulk.
- Salvage titles.
- License plate transactions.
- No renewals for unexpired registrations. Those can be done online at NJMVC.gov.
- No driver license or personal ID transactions will be done at Vehicle Centers.
In Licensing Center agencies, MVC will be processing driver license and ID transactions only:
- First-time licenses and permits (REAL ID will be an option).
- Out-of-state transfers.
- Expired CDLs, TVRs (temporary visa restricted licenses), and any other expired licenses not eligible for online renewal.
- REAL ID, only if:
- You have a scheduled appointment.
- You have an email verifying your appointment was cancelled.
- You are due for renewal of your Standard license or non-driver ID.
- No other REAL ID walk-ins will be allowed.
- No driver knowledge tests at this time.
- No replacements, changes of address, or standard driver license renewals that can be done online, at NJMVC.gov.
- No vehicle transactions: no registration or title work will be done at Licensing Centers.
Face coverings will be required inside all MVC facilities. Customers who cannot wear face coverings should contact MVC for alternate arrangements.
“We look forward to reopening as a reimagined MVC that will allow us to streamline services and keep crowds down,’’ stated Chief Administrator Fulton. “Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and our customers. With many changes in store, we ask customers to visit our website at NJMVC.gov for all the details before heading to an MVC facility. Know before you go."
Another major change is that Vehicle Centers and Licensing Centers will not process transactions that can be conducted through the NJMVC.gov website to limit unnecessary visits to MVC agencies. A list of available online transactions is posted on the Online Services page of the MVC website.
“We have to take care of the people who don’t have other options,’’ Fulton stated of the new policy.
Road tests and inspections resumed June 29.
Facilities will be closed July 3-4, in observation of Independence Day.
Customers are also reminded that expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, inspections stickers, and temporary tags have been extended to at least July 31.