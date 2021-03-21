TRENTON - The New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA) held a virtual town hall March 18, with one consistent message: New Jersey is ready to reopen safely.
Over a dozen speakers focused on four areas of activity critical to a reopened economy: Child care, workforce development, the live events industry, and in-person retail.
While it may have been a wide-ranging town hall format, the remarks were directed at an audience of one, Gov. Phil Murphy.
Child Care
The discussion began with a focus on child care. David Aderhold, superintendent of the West Windsor–Plainsboro Regional School District, said the education community lacks clear guidance on how to safely reopen schools for critical in-person instruction.
He called on the state to develop a specific plan that prioritizes teacher and staff vaccinations. He said clear guidance was needed on issues of parental choice, capacity on school transportation vehicles and new social distancing guidelines.
Aderhold was followed by Paul Kieltyka, of the YMCA Alliance, who advocated a less restrictive opening of summer camps to “let kids be kids.”
Guy Falzarano, speaking for the New Jersey Child Care Association, argued that arbitrary state restrictions were keeping the industry from safely caring for a larger number of children.
“We have to turn them away,” he said.
He noted local health departments across the state are not approaching child care consistently, leaving many parents without viable options for returning to work.
Workforce Development
The town hall briefly focused on workforce development for in-demand jobs.
Frank Preston, president, ACI Medical and Dental School, said retraining programs for in-demand jobs were hampered by transportation restrictions, lack of child care options, and limits on clinical aspects of training programs.
He emphasized he was speaking about areas of the workforce where jobs are going unfilled because of a lack of appropriately trained staff.
Outdoor Events
Something the speakers agreed on was that the outdoor, live events industry was harmed by pandemic restrictions. They pointed to the fact that live events require a “long runway for planning.” Such planning requires consistent regulations.
Diane Wieland, tourism director, Cape May County, spoke to the importance of outdoor, live events to the county’s shoulder season.
"This is a time when people come specifically for special events,” Wieland said.
She added that 23% of county tourism dollars come from the shoulder season.
Vicki Clark, president, Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, spoke on the importance of the J-1 visa program. She called it an essential part of the state’s tourism workforce.
She argued that the lack of the program last year caused some businesses not to open due to staff shortages. She spoke of the radiating effect the lack of J-1 visa employees can have.
“Many Wildwood Boardwalk businesses don’t use J-1 workers,” she said, “but Morey’s Piers does. When Morey’s has to curtail its hours for lack of staff, the effect is felt on the entire Boardwalk.”
Clark urged reinstating the program to its full capacity. She added that employers needed to be able to set staffing by the end of April for the summer.
Speaker after speaker stressed the long runway needed for outdoor events, from air shows to hot air balloon spectaculars. They also agreed with Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, that the economic impact of live events is greater than many would assume.
“You cannot run a live events industry with a gathering limit of 25 or 50 people,” Chait said.
He urged abandoning arbitrary numbers and considering the square footage available for events.
Margot Walsh, of the New Jersey Shore Partnership, stressed the importance of live events to the critical fundraising efforts undertaken by nonprofits across the state.
Howard Freeman addressed the annual ballooning festival, saying restrictions allow greater indoor attendance at the MetLife Center than they do for an outdoor event held on acres of land.
Adam Phillipson, chief executive officer of the Count Basie Center for the Arts, challenged the assertion that the restrictions are based on science. “They are too random,” he said.
“Random decisions cannot be based on science,” he added.
Retail
“The most expensive thing in a restaurant is an empty seat,” said Chef Lou Smith.
He said 20% of restaurants across the state closed their doors.
“They were unable to pivot quickly,” he said.
Yet, “big box stores are at full capacity,” he added.
Smith and Kevin McHugh, chief operating officer of Atlantic Club, kept to the theme of the day – occupancy rules are inconsistent and arbitrary. They argued that retail establishments need long-range clarity on the rules.
“I cannot watch each press conference wondering if some announcement is going to impact my business,” McHugh said. Speaking for health clubs, McHugh emphasized they cannot run profitably under the current restrictions.
All speakers said the public’s health and safety were of paramount importance to the businesses. Their message was that they know how to ensure safety. What they need is flexibility.
The town hall presented a mixed group of speakers from diverse areas of business. All pointed to last year’s economic impact. All said this level of economic loss was not sustainable.
All agreed that businesses need clarity and consistency in the retractions, as well as flexibility to structure their activities in ways that will ensure the health of the public and the viability of the economy.
