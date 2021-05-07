COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Library will begin hosting outdoor events May 18.
According to a release, to ensure the health and safety of both patrons and staff, the library’s Pandemic Code of Conduct will remain in effect, which includes mask-wearing and social distancing at all times. Registration will be required to attend events, including family registration for children’s outdoor story times.
During outdoor story times, families are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs for the designated lawn space. Game nights and knitting clubs for adults will be held outside the Court House branch, in the Pocket Park.
At this time, all events are weather permitting. The news of outdoor library events comes alongside the expansion of library hours and homebound delivery services, which are available for patrons who are unable to come into the library to check out materials due to injury, illness, disability or mobility issues.
The library is accepting new applications for homebound services in June. For any questions regarding Homebound Delivery, patrons may call 609-463-6350 ext. 817. To view the library’s expanded hours and events, visit cmclibrary.org.
“These additions in services including outdoor events come at a great time for our residents who want to get outside and enjoy the beautiful spring weather in Cape May County,” stated Commissioner Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library. “I know our homebound residents will appreciate the homebound delivery services, so they can access our great materials.”
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Woodbine. The library has books, audiobooks, downloadable e-books, video games, music, magazines and movies.
Thursday and Friday bookmobile services are temporarily on hiatus.