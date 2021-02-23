girls.JPG

Scouts, from left, Savannah Gillespie, Harper Corea, and Emma Cossaboon proudly display their derby cars. 

ERMA – There are two key events in Cub Scouts: The Blue and Gold ceremony, where Cub Scouts become Boy Scouts, and the Pinewood Derbywhich occurred inside Michael Hall, at Erma Tabernacle United Methodist Church, where Cub Scout Pack 1087 held its derby Feb. 19. 

Scouts design and build racing cars from a basic design and can decorate the racer in any style they like. The finished products are a work of art. 

Cubmaster John Gillespie's daughters, Savannah and Nevaeh, are two of four female members of Pack 1087.  

“We were one of the first packs to allow girls. Scouts are now for boys and girls. Anyone can join, and we would welcome new members,” Gillespie said. 

Tiffany Hand, chairwoman of the pack, was busy helping scouts get their cars ready for the races.  

Scout-designed cars wait for the drop of the flag to start the race. 

Hand said Pack 1087 has 14 members, with four soon to move on to Boy Scouts. 

The Pinewood Derby is one of the events that draw kids into scouting. Designing and decorating cars and racing against fellow scouts is just part of the fun. 

A scouting trivia contest between heats was held, with a choice of candy for correct answers. 

There was also a raffle table of scouting gift baskets for parents to try winning. 

Gillespie rigged up an elaborate system of determining heat winners and their times. 

Cars, with names like 'GT Boss,' 'Banana Split (complete with three scoops of ice cream),' 'Old Glory,' and 'Unicorn,' flew down the track in about three seconds per race. 

Pinewood Derby cars fly past the electronic finish line, at Pack 1087’s Feb. 18 event, at Michael Hall, at Erma Tabernacle United Methodist Church. 

According to the Boy Scouts of America's Cub Scout Leader How To Book, all cars must pass the following inspection to qualify for the race:  

* Width shall not exceed 2-3/4 inches.  

* Length shall not exceed 7 inches.  

* Weight shall not exceed 5 ounces.  

* Axles, wheels, and body shall be from the materials provided. Additional wheels can be purchased separately.  

* Wheel bearings, washers, and bushings are prohibited. 

* No lubricating oil may be used. Axles may be lubricated with powdered graphite or silicone. 

* The car shall not ride on any kind of spring, must be freewheeling, with no starting devices, and no loose materials of any kind are allowed in the car. 

Winners of individual heats raced until it came down to the top three: First place went to Brian Cossaboon, second place was Robert Christman, and third place was taken by Brent Harris. 

For Pack 1087's race, no two cars looked the same.  

“The kids really worked hard to make their cars look unique. They did great work,” Hand said. 

Attendees of the Pinewood Derby could vote for their favorite decorated car in several categories. 

Anyone interested in membership can contact Pack 1087 through email, at cubscoutpack1087@gmail.com, or Facebook, at https://www.facebook.com/pack.scout.16. 

