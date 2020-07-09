SIC Linked to 9 Non-resident COVID-19 Cases July 9

COURT HOUSE - July 9: Cape May County reports 13 new community-based COVID-19 cases were found today, four in Middle and Upper townships, three in Lower Township, and one each in Wildwood Crest and Avalon.
According to a release, New Jersey has 174,240 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,501 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 821, including 71 deaths. Additionally, 16 out-of-county positive cases are reflected in the spreadsheet below.
Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions remain at increased risk for severe illness. As more information becomes available, it is clear that a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe COVID-19-related illness – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.
“Understanding who is most at risk for severe illness helps people make the best decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities,” stated County Health Officer Kevin Thomas. “While we are all at risk for COVID-19, we need to be aware of who is susceptible to severe complications, so that we take appropriate measures to protect their health.”
COVID-19 risk related to age
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed the specific age threshold from the older adult classification. CDC now warns that among adults, risk increases steadily as you age, and it’s not just those over the age of 65 who are at increased risk for severe illness.
Recent data has shown that the older people are the higher their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Age is an independent risk factor for severe illness, but risk in older adults is also in part related to the increased likelihood that older adults also have underlying medical conditions.
COVID-19 risk related to underlying medical conditions
CDC also updated the list of underlying medical conditions that increase risk of severe illness after reviewing published reports, pre-print studies, and various other data sources. CDC experts then determined if there was clear, mixed, or limited evidence that the condition increased a person’s risk for severe illness, regardless of age.
There was consistent evidence (from multiple small studies or a strong association from a large study) that specific conditions increase a person’s risk of severe COVID-19 illness:
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes
These changes increase the number of people who fall into higher risk groups. An estimated 60% of American adults have at least one chronic medical condition. Obesity is one of the most common underlying conditions that increases one’s risk for severe illness – with about 40% of U.S. adults having obesity. The more underlying medical conditions people have, the higher their risk.