Oct. 11-17:
Covid
Numbers
The numbers this week have declined to levels Cape May County has not had since late July. This week saw 173 new cases, with 345 active cases. The county is still averaging 25 new positive cases a day, but that is down from 41 a day one month ago. One tragic statistic continues, as the county reported three new Covid fatalities this week, bringing the total residents lost to the pandemic to 236.
We reported recently that computer models projected a steady decline in new cases through March 2022. Since Sept. 1, new Covid cases have fallen nationwide by 35%. The numbers are still rising in five states with low vaccination rates.
In Cape May County, the state’s dashboard reports 58,615 fully vaccinated individuals, with an additional 10,000 residents having at least one shot. Booster shots of county residents just topped 4,000 individuals.
Supply chain woes continue
Business interruption, cancelled flights, inventory problems, warnings about Christmas shopping and rising prices in some critical sectors are impacting Cape May County and the rest of the nation. A recent warning came from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which forecasts significant upticks in heating fuel prices this winter.
Noting that energy demand has generally outpaced growth in supply, the EIA’s report says that “energy prices are rising around the world.” The projected increases will vary by region and type of fuel, but, on average, American homes could see a 30% increase in heating fuel costs.
Shore Protection
A New Jersey bill to raise the state funding for shore protection, from $25 million to $50 million a year, is pending in Trenton. The bill passed the state Senate but is still awaiting action in the state Assembly. The funds come from real estate transfer tax revenues and are primarily used for the state share of federal beach replenishment projects.
Now, a coalition of environmental and fishing groups have called on the state Legislature to reject the bill and redirect the money to state efforts like the Blue Acres Program, where funds are used to buy and demolish homes in flood zones.
Meanwhile, several balls are still in the air with respect to a scheduled replenishment in the next few months. Congress must still authorize the federal funds for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Stone Harbor must either come up with a new borrow area for sand or gain a waiver for the use of Hereford Inlet sand, neither of which has yet been announced.
Climate Change
The state released its Climate Change Resilience Strategy Oct. 12. The strategy seeks to strengthen New Jersey against the impacts of climate change, including rising seas, more frequent major storms, chronic flooding, and rising temperatures.
One aspect of this strategy that is being watched carefully is the overhaul of the state’s land use rules, which could expand flood zones and impact where and how future development occurs.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Education announced it will make extensive online resources available to help schools teach about climate change.
The dire projections associated with climate change are not deterring plans for investment in the shore economy.
Icona, which already has a resort hotel in Cape May, has proposed a seven-story structure on the site of the former Beach Theatre. The proposal calls for a return to the elegance of bygone days when grand hall hotels defined the city. The estimated cost is $100 million.
Weed News
The first round of medical marijuana licenses under the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) were awarded this week, with none going to any aspiring applicant planning a Cape May County presence. That was a special disappointment for Middle Township, which was supporting the effort of INSA, a Massachusetts firm, to open a medical marijuana dispensary in the municipality.
Happenings
Sea Isle City will not proceed with constructing a community center. The $20 million proposed structure was voted down by City Council. There were also new tensions over a revised events policy that was announced before council had an opportunity to debate it.
For the second month in a row, the Cape May Planning Board adjourned a controversial application from the Jetty Motel’s owners. The application is part of a proposed development of a larger Jetty Resort on the site of the 1950s-style motel. The proposal has considerable public opposition.
Middle Township entered into a developer’s agreement for Patsy’s Way, a 14-lot parcel approved for a subdivision, in 2005. The municipality took this action while participating in court-ordered mediation with the Fair Share Housing Center over the lack of an approved affordable housing plan.
Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority awarded a nearly $10 million contract for the construction of infrastructure that will bring fresh water to Del Haven, in Middle Township. The award is a major milestone in a long effort to deal with water quality problems in the area.
Police chiefs receive some of the highest salaries paid to public employees in the county.
Dennis Township repealed its mercantile tax, with the mayor calling a necessary end to a “money grab.”
Spout Off of the Week
Cape May - I would be happy if all of Cape May was metered parking. This would require people to use their own driveways, businesses to get creative and provide transportation for their workers, and visitors to fill the meters to bring in revenue. The hotels already spill their visitors and workers throughout our streets. A new hotel will only lead to more cars blocking us in all summer. The city should consider a resident parking sticker. Brings in revenue and improves the quality of our town. This is used in MV, Nantucket, and other resort towns.
