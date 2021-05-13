Mega_site_Teacher.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY - Atlantic County's Covid vaccination megasite is now taking online and walk-in appointments for those 12 years and older.

According to a release, a parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18. Walk-in vaccinations will be first-come, first-served, as vaccine supplies last. Those who have registered online and made an appointment through vaccination.atlanticare.org will be prioritized.

The megasite is offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 years and older.

The megasite is located in the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City. Parking is free. 

Megasite appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

