TRENTON – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Aug. 10 it has placed most of its standard forms online, allowing customers to fill them out directly from their electronic devices prior to their MVC visit.
According to a release, the change means customers will no longer have to wait until they get to an MVC licensing or vehicle center to collect and complete forms for everything from learner permit and driver license applications to disabled veteran placards.
“With this new service, we are making these forms accessible to our customers on their own terms,’’ stated MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “This will also expedite processes inside our agencies, as customers come with their forms already filled out and their documentation prepared.’’
Previously, many of the forms now available online, at NJMVC.gov, were only available at licensing and vehicle centers, where customers had to complete them in person before they could get served. The forms will continue to be available at agencies for those who don’t access them online.
The new format allows for information to be typed into allotted spaces from a computer keyboard, laptop, or other personal electronic devices. Known as a “fillable form,’’ the document can then be printed out, signed, and brought to the agency, where it will be scanned and processed by an MVC employee at the customer service window. Some forms, such as registration renewals, can also be printed and mailed to MVC offices.
The offering is another step in the MVC’s push toward more customer convenience that includes continual additions to its menu of online services and a text notification service that allows customers to leave an agency and return closer to the time an MVC employee is available to assist them.
The complete list of MVC fillable forms is available here.
For more information on MVC services, including online transactions, visit NJMVC.gov.