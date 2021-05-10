Fireman Pardy swearing-in Ceremony 050721.jpg

Michael Pardy became a career firefighter for the Cape May Fire Department May 7, in a ceremony lead by the city's mayor, Zack Mullock.

CAPE MAY – From the steps of City Hall May 7, Fire Chief Alexander Coulter welcomed and thanked the Cape May Police Department, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest fire and rescue departments for showing support for firefighter Michael Pardy.

According to a release, Pardy was sworn in as a career fireman in a ceremony led by Mayor Zack Mullock. Pardy is filling the vacancy created when Deputy Fire Chief Lundholm retired.

