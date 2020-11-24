RIO GRANDE - The Wilmington VA Medical Center announced the opening of the new Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), in Rio Grande.
According to a release, beginning Dec. 8, the current location, on the U.S. Coast Guard Station, in Cape May, will close, and all veteran care will be provided at the new location, in Rio Grande:
• Address: VA Cape May County CBOC 3801 US 9 South – Unit 2 Rio Grande, NJ 08242
• Phone number: 1 (800) 461-8262 ext. 2850 / 302-633-5206
“We are extremely proud to be opening this new clinic. It a testament to our investment and a promise kept in the care we provide to veterans,” stated Vince Kane, director, Wilmington VA Medica Center. “The new location is more convenient to get to, and the facility size will increase to more than 11,000 square feet. We will be able to offer more services, and veterans will have greater access to care closer to their home.”
The new site will continue to provide Veterans with the same services that were available at the former site, including:
• Primary care
• Women’s health
• Podiatry
• Preventative care
• Laboratory services
• Social work services
• Mental health care
“It will also expand telehealth capabilities to bring more specialists to veterans and will provide hearing aid maintenance and repair, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy and optometry services,” stated Kane.
The veteran’s care team will remain the same, and this relocation should not cause any interruptions to their care. In order to ensure the health and safety of veterans and staff during COVID-19, please contact a care team at the number above before any unscheduled visit to the clinic.
Veterans can also schedule appointments at 1 (800) 461-8262, Option 2, or through MyHealtheVet, at www.myhealth.va.gov.