New Safety Measures at Zoo Begin July 3

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is taking additional steps to provide safety precautions for its visitors, staff and animals.
According to a release, capacity is going to be placed at 20%, and all visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. These changes will be effective beginning July 3.
The new protocols will allow visitors who are in the zoo a safer experience, while further promoting social distancing. The Cape May County Health Department has partnered with the Cape May County Zoo and had the Social Distancing Ambassadors make appearances at the zoo to promote proper safety protocols, and they will continue to make appearances there throughout the summer.
“As we have learned during this time period, you can never be too careful,” stated Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Zoo. “As Cape May County reopens ‘Safely Together,’ we need to constantly look at our protocols and procedures and make changes that are deemed necessary.”
This decision follows a request from the Cape May County Freeholder Board, all Cape May County mayors, and the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to request mask usage in public places. This request was made to both keep residents and visitors safe and ensure the economy can remain open.
“New Jersey’s overall case numbers have been on a downward trend,” stated Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We want to keep it that way, and I applaud the zoo staff for the hard work they have put in to ensure that our visitors remain safe while visiting one of the best attractions in the United States.”
A one-way directional flow was already established throughout the zoo to reduce the number of interactions between guests where possible. Also, the aviary and reptile house continue to remain closed, as of July 2.