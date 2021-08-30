cmc logo

COURT HOUSE - Fare Free Transportation, in conjunction with Aging and Disability Services, will not be providing service to or from the Wildwoods or Ocean City Sept. 2 due to the forecast of potential flooding in those areas. 

According to a county release, Meals on Wheels will deliver double meals to the meal clients in Ocean City and Wildwood locations on Sept. 1, in preparation for Sept. 2's weather event. All other areas of the county will continue to receive regular service and meal delivery. 

The North Wildwood and Ocean City senior centers will be closed Sept. 2 due to potential flooding conditions. The Upper Township and Lower Cape May senior centers will be open and available to the Ocean City and North Wildwood participants if they are willing to travel to those locations.  

The centers will reopen Sept. 3, and meals will be delivered on the regular schedule. 

