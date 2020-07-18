WHITESBORO - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland brought a team of law enforcement officials to a forum, in Whitesboro, July 15, which intended to collect input from Cape May County residents regarding police use of force for New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal's ongoing initiative to improve policing.
While the discussion often veered off the topic of police use of force, many saw the event as a start to dialogue between police and the citizens of Cape May County.
A recent incident (https://bit.ly/3j2cmFx) of alleged improper use of force, in Wildwood, was a hot topic for those in attendance. Sutherland is conducting a preliminary investigation regarding the arrest of a black man July 12, on Pacific Avenue, in Wildwood.
Video, provided to the Prosecutor’s Office by a bystander, shows a police officer punching the suspect, who is lying on his side, while officers attempt to handcuff him.
Sutherland said he couldn't comment on specific cases, but assured the investigation is to determine whether the actions of the arresting officer, or officers, potentially violated NJS 2C:3-7 - use of justifiable force to effect an arrest, or any other related criminal statutes.
That set the stage, as several members of the public used cases they were involved in, or knew about, to relate unjust treatment at the hands of law enforcement.
Partway through a PowerPoint presentation by Sgt. Aaron Sykes, of the Professional Standards Unit at the Prosecutor’s Office, an audience member asked about corruption at higher levels of law enforcement.
“Police brutality is not the only issue. My civil rights were violated by prosecutors and judges. What about that? We need to talk about real issues,” he said.
Another called out, “We don’t care about this,” referring to the presentation.
Sutherland asked that the audience hold questions until after hearing the presentation, but questions and comments continued.
Sykes told the crowd at the Whitesboro Community Center that, in December 2019, Grewal adopted a comprehensive package of policy initiatives designed to reinforce and clarify the state’s commitment to excellence in policing. These statewide policies are intended to promote a culture of professionalism, accountability, and transparency.
According to Sykes, the last time the state reviewed the policies was in 2000.
Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner spoke to the training and accountability he requires of his officers.
Responding to a complaint of racial profiling, Leusner said his department is trained to treat all people with respect.
“Our officers go through diversity training, and we promote respect. If there is an issue of racial profiling, contact me. I will look into it,” Leusner said.
Sutherland said one of the new state initiatives includes a license for police officers to combat the practice of moving officers, with a history of improper behavior, to other departments.
Leusner pointed out that officers coming to Middle Township from another municipality are thoroughly vetted.
“We look at every sheet of paper in their file,” Leusner explained.
An audience member said one of the problems with police use of force is the lack of racial diversity in local law enforcement.
Sutherland agreed, saying, “It’s time to rectify that. One of my primary objectives is to get African Americans involved in the law enforcement profession.”
Sykes pled with community members to go to the state website and put their concerns in writing.
“The state is looking at input from these meetings throughout the state, along with input from around the country and the world. Please go to the website and leave a comment,” Sykes said.
The website is nj.gov/oag/force, and comments are being accepted through August.
Areas due for revision include police dealing with subjects suffering from mental illness or substance use, de-escalation techniques, officer duty to intervene in improper use of force, high speed car pursuits, reporting and training requirements, less than lethal use of force, and other revisions.
After the forum, some audience members felt progress was made, but others were not convinced.
Quanette Vassar, of Whitesboro, asked audience members, during the presentation, if any had been the subject of county police intimidation, profiling or harassment. Almost every hand in the room rose for at least one issue.
Vassar said, going forward, an open forum to allow people to express their experiences with law enforcement would be helpful.
“They need to see us and hear us. We need people to listen. They have to care,” Vassar said.
Thomas Dawson, pastor at SOAR Church, in Woodbine, said the forum was a start.
“Dialogue is always good. People need to voice their concerns and struggles with policing so we can come together and fix it. This was a great start moving forward,” he said.
“This was an exercise in delay, derail and deflect,” said Jason Farrow. “This whole thing had nothing to do with the issues here. Nothing was accomplished. We are neglected by law enforcement in Cape May County. We are tired of seeing black men killed for minor issues. This was nothing but blowing smoke. It was insulting.”
