NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Beach Patrol released its schedule for Labor Day weekend and the week following Labor Day. 

According to a city release, the beaches will be fully staffed for Labor Day weekend, and after Labor Day weekend, Sept. 9-19, there will be limited staffing. The Inlet Beach will not be guarded after Labor Day. 

The list of guarded streets will be updated Sept. 7 The last day for full lifeguard coverage will be Sept. 12.  

The North Wildwood Beach Patrol Response Team will be available Sept. 18-19 and Sept. 25-26. 

Those seeking further information can contact Beach Patrol Headquarters, at 609-522-7500, or visit the city's social media pages. 

The Beach Patrol reminds those on the beach to swim at guarded beaches while lifeguards are on duty. 

